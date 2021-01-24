Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$136.00. 819,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,393. The company has a market cap of C$96.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Insiders sold a total of 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.