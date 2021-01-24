Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 54,300 Shares

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,971,319,721.43.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$141.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

