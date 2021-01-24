Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 411,937 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 411,937 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

