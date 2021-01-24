Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

RARE opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

