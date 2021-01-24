Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 4,361 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

