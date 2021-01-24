Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,468 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

