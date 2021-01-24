Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.08 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

