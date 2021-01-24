Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.60 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $646.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.