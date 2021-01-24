Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 821.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

