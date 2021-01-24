Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $86.26 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

