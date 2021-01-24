Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 15,296 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

