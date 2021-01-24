Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $16.65 Million Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 386,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Norbord by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

