Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

