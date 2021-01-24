Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $218.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average of $195.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

