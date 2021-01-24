Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $10.49 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

