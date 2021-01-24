Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

