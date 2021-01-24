Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 461,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,299 in the last quarter.

EFT stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

