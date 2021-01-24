Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.22.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,363,655.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

