Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.98.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Insiders sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

