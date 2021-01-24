Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.35

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 28408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of -221.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

