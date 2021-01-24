Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of CZMWY opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $161.49.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.