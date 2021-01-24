Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective raised by Truist from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.