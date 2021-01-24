Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.