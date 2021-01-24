Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

