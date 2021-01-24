Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $13,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $262,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock worth $715,212,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

