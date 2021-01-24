Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

