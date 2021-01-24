Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

