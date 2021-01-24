Casino Betting Coin Hits One Day Volume of $63,581.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $63,581.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

