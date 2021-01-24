Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $895.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $895.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.60 million. Catalent posted sales of $721.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 914,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

