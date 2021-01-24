Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

CTLT stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.