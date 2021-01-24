CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145,920.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $145,920.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

