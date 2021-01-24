Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $30.72 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $88,157.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,596,217 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

