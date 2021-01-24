Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Up 5.2%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.42. 255,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 289,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

