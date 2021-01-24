Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to Underperform at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $408.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

