CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Head-To-Head Survey

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.31%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 1.95 $9.60 million $2.03 8.48 Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 2.10 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Pinnacle Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, night drop, safe deposit boxes, notary, and telephone and online banking services. It operates in Campbell County, Bedford County, the town of Altavista, the town of Amherst, the village of Rustburg and the city of Lynchburg, and the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

