Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $307.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.80 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $342.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $143.18.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,841,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 183,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

