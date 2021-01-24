Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

