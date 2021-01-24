Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

