China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

CAAS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

