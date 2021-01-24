China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

