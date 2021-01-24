Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

