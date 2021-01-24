Christina M. Corley Sells 3,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 101.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.