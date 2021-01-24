Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.0875 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $103,181.47 and $363.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

