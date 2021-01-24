CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $13.02 on Thursday. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 716,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.34% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

