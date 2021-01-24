CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$44.90 million and a PE ratio of -206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,410,540. Insiders have purchased a total of 513,300 shares of company stock worth $345,320 in the last 90 days.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

