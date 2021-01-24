Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 5.5%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.51. 480,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 451,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $110.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.