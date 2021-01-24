CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Trading Up 16% on Insider Buying Activity

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 115,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 37,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Specifically, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

