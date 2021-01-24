Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 5,101,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,892,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

