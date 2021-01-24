Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 380 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

