Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE O opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

